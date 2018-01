بالصور.. ممثلة هندية وزوجها يسببان ضجة خلال تبادلهما القبل عاريين في حوض الاستحمام

The Queen of Egypt and her Heart. In service to the children of light. The kingdom of Heaven is on Earth. You are the special ones. You will not be judged. All that you are is sacred. It is all for you. We as Gods serve you. You were never meant to fear God but to enjoy all that we give to you. We serve and protect you..to enjoy all the gifts of Gaia. It is all sacred..as are you. You are the children of light..born of the holy spirit Mother Sofia..our divinity is you. Judgement was only ever for those that tried to harm you. They are now gone in the cleansing fires. Praise be..Love has Won. Namaste Shalom Salaam.

A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on Jan 2, 2018 at 1:10am PST