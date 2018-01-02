نائب الرئيس الأميركي: يجب أن لا نخذل تطلعات الإيرانيين

أكد نائب الرئيس الأميركي مايك بنس، على دعم الولايات المتحدة الأميركية لمظاهرات وتطلعات الشعب الإيراني للحرية والوقوف في وجه النظام الوحشي.

وقال بنس في تغريدة له على موقعه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر، إن أميركا لن تكرر أخطاء الماضي، وستدعم المظاهرات الإيرانية ضد النظام الوحشي، حسب وصفه.

وأشار نائب الرئيس الأميركي إلى أن المظاهرات الإيرانية تعطي الأمل لكل من يكافح من أجل الحرية.

As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime… (1/2)

